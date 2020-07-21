A 30-year-old man and 34-year-old woman were arrested after a high-speed pursuit in San Bernardino on July 16, and the male suspect is facing drug charges, according to the San Bernardino Police Department.
At 11 a.m., deputies from the Sheriff’s Central Station, assigned to San Manuel Casino, conducted a traffic stop on a black Nissan Altima for having an expired registration and window tint.
However, the driver, later identified as Lisa Smith, refused to pull over and continued to drive south on Victoria Avenue at approximately 70 mph, police said.
Smith stopped the Altima on 18th Street when the front passenger, later identified as Thomas Huerta, got out of the vehicle and took off running. Deputies chased Huerta and were able to take him into custody.
Deputies searched Huerta and allegedly found two large baggies of suspected crystallized methamphetamine, a working digital scale, multiple clear plastic baggies and a large denomination of money.
School Police officers continued the chase of Smith, who eventually stopped the Altima on East 21st and Valencia Avenue. A third passenger was in the vehicle but was released in the field.
After investigating, Huerta was found to be an active gang member and was arrested on charges of having an active warrant, possession of a controlled substance for sale, transportation/selling narcotics and gang enhancement. Huerta was booked into Central Detention Center and was being held without bail.
Smith was arrested for allegedly evading with disregard for public safety and booked into Central Detention Center. She was being held without bail.
Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to contact the Central Station at (909) 387-3545. Callers wishing to remain anonymous are urged to call the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-78-CRIME (27463) or leave information at www.wetip.com.
