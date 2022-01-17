A man and woman were arrested after their vehicle crashed into a tree and caught fire at the end of a pursuit in Upland, according to the Upland Police Department.
On Jan. 13, officers responded to a robbery at a retail store near Benson Avenue and Foothill Boulevard, the Upland P.D. said in a Facebook post.
The suspects pepper sprayed loss prevention personnel as they left with stolen items, police said.
After a pursuit, the suspects were apprehended when their vehicle was involved in a crash. Both suspects were booked on multiple felonies, police said.
There were no reports of injuries.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.