Two alleged burglars made a very unwise decision on the afternoon of July 7, according to the Redlands Police Department.
Police responded after the owner of a rental house in the 1100 block of Orange Street in Redlands reported a burglary there.
While police were on scene with the owner, a man and a woman arrived at the location and attempted to sell stolen property, including a 50-inch TV, back to the homeowner.
Both suspects were arrested and found to be currently on probation and parole, police said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.