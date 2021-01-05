A man and woman were arrested after they allegedly were involved in shoplifting at a Rancho Cucamonga store and then tried to flee through city streets, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department.
On Jan. 4, deputies from the Rancho Cucamonga Station were dispatched to Home Depot in the 11800 block of Foothill Boulevard regarding a shoplifting in progress.
Witnesses reported seeing a female suspect, later identified as Jasmine Aitchison, a 25-year-old Upland resident, concealing tools in a backpack. Aitchison attempted to leave the store through an emergency exit but was unsuccessful. Aitchison eventually exited through the self-service registers and fled in an awaiting black sedan driven by a second suspect, identified as Jerome Daniels, a 35-year-old Chino Hills resident.
A witness saw the vehicle flee and advised deputies of its location. Daniels drove into a cul-de-sac and his vehicle collided with several parked cars.
Daniels proceeded onto Church Street, where deputies located him and initiated a pursuit.
Daniels' vehicle hit the center divider at Church Street and Mayten Avenue, and both Daniels and Aitchison fled from the vehicle on foot and into an apartment complex.
Deputies set up a perimeter and deployed K9 Nyx, a scent tracking bloodhound. K9 Nyx quickly located Daniels on a balcony, and deputies located Aitchison hiding in some bushes nearby, the Sheriff's Department said.
Daniels and Aitchison were arrested and booked in at West Valley Detention Center. Aitchison was cite-released on charges of resisting a peace officer and shoplifting. A record check on Daniels revealed he was on Post Release Community Supervision and remains in custody without bail.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.