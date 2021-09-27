A man and woman were arrested for alleged felony violations of human trafficking of a minor in San Bernardino, and the minor victim was rescued, according to the San Bernardino Police Department.
On Sept. 21 at about 2 p.m., the San Bernardino P.D.'s Vice Team was conducting surveillance in the downtown area in an attempt to locate a minor and a suspect allegedly involved in the human trafficking of the minor. The suspect and the minor were located together at a local motel.
The minor was rescued and the suspect, identified as Samuel Irby-Smith, was arrested.
Through further investigation, officers learned an alleged female prostitute, later identified as Emillee Campos, was allegedly involved in the human trafficking of the minor as well.
Irby-Smith and Campos are currently being held at West Valley Detention Center in lieu of $500,000 bail.
