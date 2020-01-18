A man and woman were arrested after they allegedly brought a firearm and narcotics in their vehicle as they tried to enter West Valley Detention Center in Rancho Cucamonga, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department.
On Jan. 16 at 5:30 p.m., Deputy Chen contacted a vehicle occupied by Kristal Carter, a 30-year-old Colton resident, and Gary Nettles, a 62-year-old Rialto resident, at the front gate of WVDC.
Chen asked the two individuals for identification and when he ran their information through the warrant system, he found that both of them were shown to have active felony warrants. Chen and another deputy detained Carter and Nettles and conducted a search of their vehicle.
During this search, deputies allegedly recovered a loaded semi-automatic firearm, marijuana, drug paraphernalia, United States currency and a variety of checks and credit cards.
Carter and Nettles told deputies they were at the jail to put money on an inmate's account, the Sheriff's Department said.
Carter was booked into custody on a charge of getting credit with others ID and warrants.
During the booking process, deputies allegedly found Carter had concealed 3.5 grams of methamphetamine on her person. Bail was set at $135,000.
Nettles was booked into custody on a charge of felon in possession of a firearm and warrants, and his bail was set at $250,000.
