A man and woman have been arrested for allegedly looting during an outbreak of violence in San Bernardino recently, according to the San Bernardino Police Department.
Police investigators had been following up on leads pertaining to the looting which took place on May 31 after a protest.
On June 1, the store manager of the Rent-A-Center located at 2070 E. Highland Avenue arrived at the business and discovered the store’s front glass windows were shattered and the interior security bars were damaged. The victim entered the business and discovered that multiple items were missing, including household appliances and a television.
Police began an investigation, and while viewing surveillance and social media video, they identified the suspects and tracked them to the City of Murrieta. The investigators were able to secure search and arrest warrants for the suspects.
On June 5, police located the two suspects and recovered stolen property taken during the incident, police said. The suspects were interviewed by police detectives and admitted to their involvement in the crimes that occurred on May 31, police said.
They were identified as Abram Joshua Nathaniel Cannon, 20, and Monique Marie Aros, 19.
The suspects were subsequently booked into county jail and the stolen property will be returned to the business.
Persons who have any additional information which can help solve other crimes, or persons who would like to speak with an investigator, can contact Detective W. Porch at (909) 384-5640 / porch_wi@sbcity.org, or Sgt. M. Aranda at (909) 384-5642 or aranda_ma@sbcity.org.
