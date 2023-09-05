A man and woman were arrested for allegedly trying to rob an elderly couple in Upland, according to the Upland Police Department.
On Aug. 30 at about 3:45 p.m., officers responded to the 2000 block of Shorewood Avenue regarding a robbery in progress, the Upland P.D. said in a Facebook post. The suspects had left the scene before police arrived.
Officers learned that the suspects followed the couple home from a bank and confronted the victims in their driveway. The suspects allegedly threatened to hurt the victims if they did not give them money.
Neighbors heard screaming and ran out to help the couple, causing the suspects to run from the scene and flee in a vehicle.
The Special Investigations Unit took over the investigation and arrested both suspects for robbery, the Facebook post said.
The suspects were identified as 29-year-old Jacourie Ishlumati and 28-year-old Janelle Cunningham.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.