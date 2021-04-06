A man and woman have been arrested for allegedly violently assaulting two victims in Rialto, but several other unidentified suspects have not been apprehended, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department.
On April 3 at about 10:31 p.m., deputies from the Fontana Sheriff's Station responded to multiple 9-1-1 calls regarding subjects injured and bleeding in the 4100 block of Grand Fir Lane in Rialto. When deputies arrived, they found a female victim with a severe cut to her head and bleeding profusely, and a male victim with upper body injuries. Deputies rendered medical aid and began their investigation.
Deputies learned that earlier that evening, there was a male juvenile riding an off-road vehicle recklessly in a residential area. The victims confronted the subject driving the off-road vehicle and advised him he was driving an off-road vehicle at unsafe speeds in a residential area.
Later that night, the two suspects drove to the victims' residence with seven unidentified men and a female adult. The suspects argued with the victims in front of their home, and the argument turned physical very quickly.
Suspect Lesa Alvarado, a 42-year-old resident of Rialto, allegedly struck a female victim in the head with a beer bottle she was carrying.
Suspect Raul Perez, a 37-year-old resident of Rialto, and the seven other males allegedly assaulted the male victim in front of his home on the ground by punching and kicking him.
The victims sustained a broken jaw, a broken tooth, damaged ribs, a fractured spine, and a laceration head injury that required several staples.
After a thorough investigation and search of the area, deputies located Alvarado and Perez near the incident location at their home. Alvarado and Perez were positively identified as the two primary suspects who allegedly began the fight at the victim's residence, and they were booked at West Valley Detention Center. The other subjects involved in the assault were not located.
Detectives are requesting assistance from the public with information or video that will aid in locating the other subjects who were responsible for participating in the assault.
Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to contact investigators at the Fontana Sheriff's Station. Callers wishing to remain anonymous are urged to call the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-78-CRIME (27463) or leave information on the We-Tip website at www.wetip.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.