A man and woman were arrested in connection with an attempted murder at a Highland apartment complex on Dec. 22, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department.
At about 3:15 a.m., deputies assigned to the Highland Sheriff's Station responded to the 25900 block of Baseline Street regarding a report of shots fired.
Upon arrival, deputies located fired cartridge casings in the street. During the investigation, deputies were notified of a victim arriving at a local hospital with a laceration to her head as a result of being hit with a pistol. The victim's vehicle was also damaged by gunfire during the incident.
Through investigation, Anthony Cooper, a 30-year-old Redlands resident, was identified as the suspect. A search warrant was served on the residence Cooper was in at the time he was contacted. The search revealed a loaded 9mm semi-automatic pistol, live ammunition which matched the casings located at the scene, and the clothing Cooper wore during the incident, the Sheriff's Department said.
The apartment Cooper was in belonged to his girlfriend, 33-year-old Danielle Walker. Walker allegedly aided Cooper in destroying evidence after the crime occurred and allowed him to hide the firearm in her residence.
Both Cooper and Walker were arrested on a charge of attempted murder.
Anyone with information related to this investigation is asked to contact the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department, Highland Police Station, at (909) 425-9793. Anyone wishing to remain anonymous may contact We-Tip at 1-888-78-CRIME.
