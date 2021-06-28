Following a traffic stop of a stolen vehicle, a man and woman were arrested and a stolen handgun was recovered, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department.
On June 27, Deputy Rule conducted the traffic stop at Tippecanoe Avenue and Pacific Street in San Bernardino.
The driver of the vehicle, identified as 35-year-old San Bernardino resident Ryan Smith, was detained. Smith was on felony probation and had an outstanding no-bail warrant issued by the Probation Department.
The passenger of the vehicle was identified as 31-year-old Yucaipa resident Kristina Mical. During a patdown search, Mical advised she had a pistol hidden inside the front of her pants. A black semi-automatic .45 caliber handgun was located. A record check revealed the firearm was stolen out of Bakersfield.
Smith was arrested on charges of possession of a stolen vehicle and a felony no-bail warrant. Mical was arrested on a charge of possession of a stolen firearm. They were transported and booked at Central Detention Center.
