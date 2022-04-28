Two suspects have been identified and arrested in connection with a murder which occurred last year in Rancho Cucamonga, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department.
The incident occurred on May 6, 2021, when three vehicles were involved in a traffic collision in the 10800 block of Church Street. One of the drivers, Corey Deshawn Cooper, a 39-year-old resident of Moreno Valley, had a gunshot injury. Detectives determined that Cooper had been shot nearby and lost control of his vehicle, causing it to veer into oncoming traffic and collide with two other vehicles before coming to rest.
Detectives from the Specialized Investigation Division – Homicide Detail continued their investigation over the past year. Using multiple databases, they located information on a white Jeep they believed to be involved. The Jeep was registered to 40-year-old Anthony Spennato and 39-year-old Beth Ullom, both residents of Rancho Cucamonga.
Although the Jeep had been sold about two weeks after the incident, detectives located the Jeep and determined it was the same Jeep involved in the shooting.
On April 28, Spennato and Ullom were interviewed, arrested, and booked in at Central Detention Center in San Bernardino. Spennato was charged with murder, with bail set at $1 million, while Ullom was held on $50,000 bail with a charge of accessory to murder.
