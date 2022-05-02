A man and woman have been arrested in connection with a murder which took place in San Bernardino in March, according to the San Bernardino Police Department.
On March 2, the San Bernardino Police Call Center received a 911 call regarding suspicious circumstances. Patrol officers were dispatched to the 200 block of E. 10th Street and located Jorge Moreno, 40, deceased at the scene. It appeared Moreno had been at this location for several days before police were notified. Based on evidence at the scene, it was determined that Moreno was the victim of homicide.
As a result of diligent work by investigators, the San Bernardino County District Attorney’s Office charged Mario Alberto Chan, a 33-year-old San Bernardino resident, with the murder of Moreno.
Chan’s girlfriend, Regina Deleon, 40, was also charged and arrested for accessory to the crime. Both Chan and Deleon are currently lodged at a San Bernardino County jail.
Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to contact Detective B. Keith at keith_br@sbcity.org (909) 384-5638.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.