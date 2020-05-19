A man and woman were arrested for the alleged pimping and pandering of an adult in San Bernardino on May 13, according to the San Bernardino Police Department.
The arrests took place during a street level prostitution operation conducted by the San Bernardino P.D.'s Vice Unit, in a combined effort with officers from the P.D.'s Central District Resource Office.
During the operation, officers obtained information leading the identity of the two suspected pimps, William McGee McFarland, 20, and his girlfriend/suspect Lynette Perez, 24
Officers were able to identify, locate and arrest the two suspected pimps. After obtaining warrants, officers located evidence of the pimping and pandering at the suspects' residence, the P.D. said.
Once officers completed their interviews, both suspects were transported to the San Bernardino Central Detention Center, where they were booked for felony violations and are currently being held in lieu of $1 million bail.
"Community involvement plays an integral part in the fight against human trafficking, and law enforcement appreciates and encourages the assistance and information provided by the public," the P.D. said in a news release.
Anyone wishing to report activities or concerns related to human trafficking to the Vice Unit can do so directly by calling (909) 384-5667. Anyone wishing to remain anonymous may contact We-Tip at 1-888-78-CRIME or leave information at www.wetip.com.
