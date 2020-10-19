A man and woman were arrested for allegedly possessing a stolen vehicle and for possessing a large quantity of drugs in San Bernardino, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department.
On Oct. 16 at 8:21 a.m., Deputy Manuel Moreno conducted a vehicle check in the 24000 block of Court Street and discovered the vehicle was stolen out of San Bernardino and was equipped with license plates stolen from another vehicle out of Redlands.
Deputies contacted the subjects inside the residence the vehicle was parked in front of, and they found that David Preciado, 37, was on active parole. A parole search of the residence revealed the stolen vehicle key in the room where Preciado was staying with his girlfriend, Angelina Gonzales, 24, the Sheriff's Department said.
Several large baggies of methamphetamine, with a total weight of almost a pound, along with heroin was recovered, the Sheriff's Department said.
There was also a large quantity of U.S. currency which was seized, as it was believed to be illicit narcotics proceeds. The stolen vehicle and stolen license plates, and all narcotics and money, were recovered. Gonzales and Preciado were both booked into the Central Detention Center for multiple felony charges.
