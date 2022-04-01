A woman and man died in a shooting incident in a case which involved domestic violence in San Bernardino, according to the San Bernardino Police Department.
Patricia Barragan, 30, who was identified as the victim, and her ex-boyfriend who was identified as the suspect, Jorge Alberto Duran Garcia, 31, apparently shot each other on March 30 at a residence at 1265 West Kendall Drive, police said.
The victim’s children were inside the residence at the time of the shooting and were unharmed, police said.
At 9:39 p.m., patrol officers responded to a 911 call and found the two persons inside the residence suffering from gunshot wounds. They were pronounced deceased at the scene. A firearm was located near the suspect.
Multiple witnesses were contacted at the scene, and it appears that Garcia forced his way into Barragan's residence by kicking the front door open, police said. Once the suspect made entry into the residence, Barragan, in self-defense, allegedly shot the suspect, police said.
After being shot, Garcia overpowered Barragan and took the firearm from her. Then Garcia allegedly shot and killed Barragan.
During the investigation, detectives learned that Barragan had a temporary restraining order against Garcia, and they had a history of domestic violence, police said.
Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to contact Detective N. Alvarez at alvarez_ni@sbcity.org / (909) 388-4851 or Sergeant E. Campos at campos_er@sbcity.org / (909) 384-5613.
