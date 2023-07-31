A man and woman died when their vehicle crashed into a power pole in Rancho Cucamonga on July 30, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department.
At about 9:57 p.m., deputies with the Rancho Cucamonga Police Department responded to Haven Avenue, between Almond Street and Tackstem Street, in regard to a single vehicle collision.
Based on the preliminary investigation, it appears that the two people were traveling southbound on Haven in a gray Honda Civic coupe. For unknown reasons, the vehicle left the roadway and collided with a power pole, causing the vehicle to roll. Both occupants were ejected and pronounced deceased on scene.
Additional information on the decedents is pending positive identification and next of kin notification.
The Rancho Cucamonga Police Department's Major Accident Investigation Team responded and assumed the investigation. Anyone who witnessed the collision or has any additional information is urged to contact Deputy Jason Salinas or Deputy Eric Arechiga at (909) 477-2800. Persons who choose to remain anonymous can call WE-Tip at 1-800-78-CRIME or go to www.wetip.com.
