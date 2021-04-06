A man armed with a crowbar was arrested on a charge of attempted carjacking in Bloomington, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department.
On April 2 at about 2:43 p.m., deputies from the Fontana Sheriff's Station responded to a 9-1-1 call involving an attempted carjacking at a business in the 10400 block of Cedar Avenue. The caller advised an unknown suspect entered his store armed with a crowbar, demanding the keys for his vehicle.
Deputies arrived within minutes and located Victor Ramirez, a 44-year-old Bloomington resident, leaving the business armed with the crowbar. Ramirez complied with commands given to him and was placed in handcuffs.
Ramirez was found to have an active arrest warrant for a previous assault and was transported to West Valley Detention Center, where he was booked without further incident.
