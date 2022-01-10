A man armed with a knife was shot to death by officers in Rialto during an incident on Jan. 9, according to the Rialto Police Department.
At about 1:10 p.m., the Rialto P.D.’s Communication Center received multiple 9-1-1 calls regarding a man armed with a knife and whose hands were covered in blood. Officers arrived on scene and located the suspect at the entrance of a gas station in the 100 block of E. Valley Boulevard.
The suspect was found still armed with a knife and entered into the store of the gas station while employees and patrons hid and called 9-1-1, police said.
The suspect left the store and allegedly charged at officers with a large bloody knife, at which time officers opened fire, striking the suspect, police said. Officers immediately rendered medical aid to the suspect; however; he succumbed to his injuries at the scene.
The gas station employees and patrons were unharmed and there were no other injuries associated with this incident.
The San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department and District Attorney’s Office responded to the scene and assumed the investigation. The Rialto P.D. is conducting an administrative investigation. The officers’ names will not be released at this time. Additionally, the suspect’s name is being withheld until next of kin notification has been made.
Anyone with information regarding the incident is urged to contact the Sheriff’s Department. Callers wishing to remain anonymous are urged to call the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-78-CRIME (27463) or leave information on the We-Tip website at www.wetip.com.
