A man was arrested by the San Bernardino County Human Trafficking Task Force on charges of pimping and pandering of an adult, authorities said.
On Feb. 25, investigators located an online advertisement of a possible juvenile victim of the commercialized sex industry being advertised at an Inland Empire motel. Investigators initiated an undercover operation and located and contacted the victim at a motel in the 600 block of Fairway Drive in San Bernardino.
During their contact with the victim, she was determined to be 19 years of age. However, investigators found evidence that supported their belief of the victim's involvement in the commercialized sex industry.
Investigators also found evidence identifying the suspect, Kentae Isiah, 31, of Victorville, who was allegedly pimping and pandering the victim from the motel.
While investigators were still on scene with the victim, Isiah arrived at the location and was detained by Task Force members. Isiah was transported to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Central Station for additional investigation and an interview. He was later arrested and taken to San Bernardino Central Detention Center, where he was being held in lieu of $1.5 million bail.
The victim was rescued, provided access to services, and safely released to members of her family.
Investigators believe there are other unidentified victims related to this case and are asking that persons who have information contact the Human Trafficking Task Force at (909) 387-8400. Anyone wishing to remain anonymous may contact We-Tip at 1-888-78-CRIME or leave the information on the We-Tip website at www.wetip.com.
