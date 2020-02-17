A 41-year-old man was arrested as a result of a compliance operation involving sex registrants living in Rancho Cucamonga, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department.
Deputies and detectives from the Rancho Cucamonga Police Department and San Bernardino County Probation officers conducted compliance checks of 158 registered sex offenders on Jan. 26.
During the operation, they learned a high-risk sex offender, Joshua Soukesian, moved from his last registered address and failed to register his new address. Detectives conducted a lengthy investigation and found Soukesian was now living at a residence in the 8600 block of Mignonette Street.
On Feb. 13, detectives executed a search warrant at Soukesian’s new residence and found him inside. During the search, investigators found him to be allegedly growing marijuana in his bedroom and furnishing it to other people. Investigators also allegedly located a .22 caliber semi-automatic handgun in the home, accessible to Soukesian, who is a convicted felon.
Soukesian was arrested and booked into West Valley Detention Center and was being held in lieu of no bail.
Anyone with information regarding this investigation is urged to contact the Rancho Cucamonga P.D. Callers wishing to remain anonymous can call the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-78-CRIME (27463) or leave information at www.wetip.com.
