A man was arrested for allegedly pointing a laser at a San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department helicopter, the Sheriff's Department said.
On Aug. 4 at about 8:20 p.m., while conducting an area check for a stolen vehicle in the county area of San Bernardino, the helicopter was struck several times with a green, high-powered, laser beam. The crew was flying in the foothill area north of 40th Street and Conejo Drive. On one of the strikes, the helicopter pilot was struck.
The Tactical Flight officers were able to quickly locate the origin of the laser by utilizing the Forward Looking Infrared; or FLIR.
Once on scene, the flight officers located a subject, later identified as Daniel TovarMartinez, a 29-year-old San Bernardino resident, in the rear yard of a residence with another subject. Sheriff's deputies responded to the scene and were directed to the residence and contacted the two subjects.
The deputies detained TovarMartinez and quickly located the laser. Deputies said that TovarMartinez admitted to pointing the laser at the helicopter, knowing it was a police helicopter, and to also pointing the laser at the same helicopter the night prior, during a hoist operation in the area.
TovarMartinez was arrested and booked into the Central Detention Center and was being held on $25,000 bail.
Numerous campaigns have been launched to discourage laser strikes on aircraft through public service announcements, billboards and press releases. Federal Aviation Administration officials announced that they also may impose civil penalties up to $11,000 for pointing a laser at an aircraft. The Federal Bureau of Investigation also announced the ability to bring criminal charges for pointing a laser at an aircraft, with penalties of up to five years in prison and a $250,000 fine.
If anyone has information about a laser strike or witness someone pointing a laser at an aircraft, they are urged to call 911.
