A 60-year-old man was arrested for allegedly looting a supermarket during a period of civil unrest in San Bernardino, according to the San Bernardino Police Department.
The store, Stater Bros. Market, has video surveillance both interior and exterior that captured a man arriving in a gray Chevrolet Silverado with a California license plate. The man was seen unlawfully entering the business, taking items, leaving the store with the items (several alcoholic beverages), and fleeing in the vehicle on the night of May 31. The video was clear enough to be able to identify the subject and obtain the license plate of the vehicle.
A records check of the Silverado was conducted and investigators were able to identify who lived at the residence. A subject identified as Charles Edwin Haiman lived there, and an identification was made through Haiman’s DMV photo as the same subject in the video, police said.
On June 22, San Bernardino Police Department District Crimes Unit served a search warrant at Haiman’s residence, and stolen property was found, police said. Although some alcoholic beverages had already been consumed, the remaining property belonging to the Stater Bros. Market was recovered and returned to the business. The suspect was subsequently booked into the county jail on looting and burglary charges.
Persons who have any additional information which can help solve additional crimes that occurred during the civil unrest are urged to contact Detective R. Witmer at (909) 384-5668/ whitmer_ro@sbcity.org or Lootingtips@sbcity.org.
