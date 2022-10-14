A 37-year-old Pasadena man has been arrested in connection with a shooting that occurred at Colony High School in Ontario earlier this month, according to the Ontario Police Department.
On Oct. 1, shortly after 10:45 a.m., officers responded to the school and discovered a man who was suffering multiple life-threatening gunshot wounds. The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment.
Based on investigative leads, it is believed that Lawrence Langston brandished a firearm and shot the victim several times in the school parking lot, the Ontario P.D. said. Langston fled the scene prior to police arrival.
Langston was arrested in Pasadena on Oct. 12 and was booked at West Valley Detention Center on a charge of attempted murder. Investigators recovered two firearms while taking Langston into custody.
Neither Langston nor the victim have any connection with Colony High School or the City of Ontario, police said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.