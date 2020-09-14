A 31-year-old man was arrested on a charge of human trafficking of a minor, according to the San Bernardino Police Department.
On Sept. 9 at about 9 a.m., the P.D.'s Vice Team was conducting proactive patrols and located a suspected prostitute in San Bernardino. The prostitute was later found to be with a suspected pimp. The suspected pimp was identified as Edward Lamar Scott, who was later arrested.
Scott also had an active no-bail warrant for an alleged kidnapping and human trafficking of a minor from Nevada.
Vice officers were also conducting an ongoing investigation prior to this incident, where Scott was identified as a suspect in an additional human trafficking case of a minor. Vice officers had obtained a Ramey warrant based on the prior investigation.
The suspect was transported to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department’s West Valley Detention Center. Scott is currently being held with no bail.
The victim was rescued from that environment and released to her family members.
Community involvement plays an integral part in the fight against human trafficking and law enforcement appreciates and encourages the assistance and information provided by the public. Anyone wishing to report activities or concerns related to human trafficking to the San Bernardino Police Department’s Vice Team can do so directly by calling (909) 384-5667 or by email vice@sbcity.org. Anyone wishing to remain anonymous may contact We-Tip at 1-888-78-CRIME or leave the information on the We-Tip Hotline at www.wetip.com.
