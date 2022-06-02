A 22-year-old man was arrested on charges of attempted murder and robbery in San Bernardino, according to the San Bernardino Police Department.
On May 24, dispatchers received a 911 call regarding a shooting. Officers responded and found the shooting was related to a robbery that occurred at a business located in the 300 block of W. Baseline Street. During the robbery, one suspect, Davyon Dashawn Jenkins-Welch, allegedly fired several rounds at employees, narrowly missing them.
Jenkins-Welch and another suspect, 20-year-old Marquell Deallo Welch, fled the area on foot, and Welch was located and arrested a short time later.
Jenkins-Welch got away at that time; however, he was later arrested on May 29 after a traffic stop was conducted on a vehicle he was in.
During the investigation, detectives found that Jenkins-Welch was wanted for attempted murder and other crimes in Northern California. He was arrested and booked into jail on attempted murder and robbery charges.
Welch was booked on a robbery charge.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.