A 40-year-old man was arrested on charges of pimping and pandering in San Bernardino on Oct. 21, according to the San Bernardino Police Department.
The arrest of Travis Linwood Early, a San Bernardino resident, took place during a street-level prostitution operation designed to suppress human trafficking in the downtown area of the city.
During the operation, officers developed information regarding a prostitute working from a local downtown motel room. Officers identified the prostitute and her suspected pimp, who was later identified as Early. The suspect was allegedly in possession of a firearm and a controlled substance for the purpose of sales at the time of his arrest.
The suspect was transported to the San Bernardino County West Valley Detention Center and booked for felony violations of pimping and pandering of an adult, possession of an illegal weapon, possession for sales of controlled substances, and a parole violation. Early is currently being held without bail.
The female adult was rescued from that environment and released to a victim’s advocate group for assistance.
"Community involvement plays an integral part in the fight against human trafficking, and law enforcement appreciates and encourages the assistance and information provided by the public," the San Bernardino P.D. said in a news release.
Anyone wishing to report activities or concerns related to human trafficking to the San Bernardino Police Department's Vice Team can do so directly by calling (909) 384-5667 or by email at vice@sbcity.org. Anyone wishing to remain anonymous may contact We-Tip at 1-888-78-CRIME or leave the information at www.wetip.com.
