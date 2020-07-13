A man was arrested on charges of possession of an unregistered firearm and large capacity magazine while under the influence, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department.
On July 12 at about 2:33 a.m., Deputy Rule from the Sheriff's Central Station conducted a traffic stop in the area of N. Waterman Avenue and E. 13th Street in San Bernardino.
Rule contacted the passenger of the vehicle, who was identified as Edward Gardiel, a 22-year-old San Bernardino resident. Gardiel displayed symptoms of being under the influence of a controlled substance, the Sheriff's Department said.
During a search of the vehicle, Rule located a 9mm gun and 13-round, high capacity magazine.
Gardiel was taken into custody and booked into Central Detention Center.
