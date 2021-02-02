A 37-year-old man allegedly broke into a home in Loma Linda on Feb. 1, but the victim and another person were able to help deputies apprehend the suspect, was according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department.
At about 7 p.m., the victims were watching television in the living room of their home in the 25000 block of Cottage Street. They heard glass break and found David Aguirre had entered their bedroom through the front exterior window, the Sheriff's Department said.
The victim chased Aguirre, who ran through the house into the garage and armed himself with a screwdriver, the Sheriff's Department said. The suspect then ran back through the house and went out through the front door.
The victim and a Good Samaritan were able to subdue Aguirre in the street and hold him down until deputies arrived.
Aguirre was found to be on parole out of San Bernardino. He is being held without bail.
