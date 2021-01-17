A 39-year-old man died after an altercation with another man in San Bernardino on Jan. 16, and a suspect was later arrested in connection with the case, according to the San Bernardino Police Department.
Officers were dispatched to the 500 block of West 25th Street at approximately 9:30 p.m. They located the injured victim down in the parking area, and the suspect had already fled the location.
Police said the victim, Gustavo Castro of San Bernardino, had a physical altercation with the suspect, Manuel DeLaVega, a 45-year-old resident of San Bernardino. As a result of that incident, police said Castro did not sustain visible trauma but suffered a medical condition. Castro was transported to an area hospital via ambulance and did not survive the injuries.
Police later said that DeLaVega had been seen by community members, who called police on Jan. 17. The suspect was located and apprehended by patrol officers without incident and transported to the San Bernardino Police Station for an interview. He spoke to detectives and admitted to his involvement in this incident, police said.
DeLaVega was booked into West Valley Detention Center on a charge of manslaughter.
