A man died after being attacked by four dogs in Jurupa Valley, according to the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department.
On March 7 at 7:30 a.m., deputies assigned to the Jurupa Valley Station responded to the 10800 block of Bellegrave Avenue regarding an unresponsive man in a front yard with four dogs surrounding him.
When deputies arrived, they found the man, later identified as 42-year-old Salvador Mateo, a resident of Riverside, suffering from multiple dog bites. Deputies rendered medical aid to the man, who was transported to a local area hospital and later pronounced deceased.
Riverside County Animal Control officers responded to the location and safely secured the four dogs.
Investigators learned Mateo was hired to do some construction work at the location. Mateo arrived at the location early, and the resident was not home. Mateo entered the property and was met by the dogs, who attacked him.
The investigation is ongoing and no criminal charges are being filed at this time. Anyone with information is encouraged to call Investigator Ko from the Jurupa Valley Station at (951) 955-2600.
