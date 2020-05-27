A man died after being shot during an incident in San Bernardino on May 23, according to the San Bernardino Police Department.
Officers responded to the 200 block of East 40th Street just after 1:16 a.m. and found evidence of a shooting. They learned that the victim had been transported to an area hospital.
The victim was pronounced deceased a short time later. He was identified as Luis Hernandez, a 30-year-old San Bernardino resident.
The motive for the shooting is under investigation.
Anyone with information is urged to call Detective Hernandez at (909) 384-5668 /hernandez_ki@sbcity.org or Sergeant Tello at (909) 384-5613 / tello_al@sbcity.org.
