A man died after being struck by a vehicle in Colton, and a suspect was arrested in connection with the case, according to the Colton Police Department.
On Dec. 24 at 1:25 a.m., police received a 911 call in reference to a subject lying in the roadway near the intersection of West “C” Street and Pennsylvania Avenue.
Upon the officers’ arrival, the 33-year-old victim was located, suffering from blunt force trauma. The victim was pronounced deceased by the Colton Fire Department.
During the course of the investigation, officers learned that Christopher Roman was driving westbound on “C” Street and allegedly struck the victim with his vehicle.
Roman left the scene and was located in the area, where he was found to allegedly be under the influence, police said.
Roman was booked into West Valley Detention Center on a charge of vehicular manslaughter.
At this time, the identity of the victim is being withheld pending notification of next of kin.
Persons with any information about this traffic collision are encouraged to contact the Colton P.D. at (909) 370-5000.
