A man died after being struck by a vehicle on the Route 210 Freeway in San Bernardino on Nov. 19, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff Coroner’s Division.
The incident occurred at about 2 p.m. on the westbound 210, just east of the State Street offramp,
Officers arrived to find Justin John Martin, a 31-year-old resident of San Bernardino, deceased at the scene.
The California Highway Patrol was investigating the incident.
