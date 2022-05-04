A pedestrian was killed in a traffic collision on the Interstate 10 Freeway in San Bernardino in the early morning hours of May 4, according to the California Highway Patrol.
At about 3:16 a.m., a 2017 Ford Mustang was traveling on the eastbound I-10, west of Hunts Lane, at an unknown speed. The vehicle collided with the unidentified pedestrian walking within lanes on I-10. As a result of the collision, the pedestrian succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced deceased on scene by emergency medical personnel.
It is unknown why the pedestrian was walking on the freeway. The identity of the deceased is being withheld pending identification and notification of next of kin by the San Bernardino County Sheriff Coroner’s Division.
The collision is still under investigation, and anyone with information is encouraged to contact Officer B. Holguin at the CHP San Bernardino Office at (909) 383-4247.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.