Police are investigating a car-to-car shooting which resulted in the death of a man in Colton, according to the Colton Police Department.
On April 14 at about 6:05 p.m., officers responded to the 1800 block of N. Pennsylvania Avenue and located an injured man who was suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was transported to an area hospital for treatment.
Detectives were notified and the investigation has been ongoing. The investigation revealed that a car-to-car shooting had occurred.
On April 15 at about 4:52 p.m., the victim succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced deceased. The victim’s name was being withheld pending notification of next of kin.
Anyone who may have information regarding the case is encouraged to contact Detective M. Sandoval at (909) 370-5000.
