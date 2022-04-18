A man driving a stolen SUV died as a result of a vehicle collision in San Bernardino on April 17, according to the San Bernardino Police Department.
At about 2:28 a.m., a blue Yamaha ATV was being driven by Alfredo Magana, a 23-year-old San Bernardino man, southbound on California Street approaching Baseline Street.
The ATV had been stolen and Magana had been drinking at a local bar prior to the collision, police said.
For unknown reasons, Magana lost control of the vehicle and collided into the back of a parked vehicle.
Emergency Medical Services responded to the scene and treated Magana for his injuries. He was transported to a local hospital, but he succumbed to the injuries he sustained as a result of the collision.
Speed and alcohol appear to be factors in this crash, police said.
The incident is still under investigation and anyone with additional information is asked to contact Detective Dan Acosta or Sergeant Jeff Harvey at (909) 384-5792.
