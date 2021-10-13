A man died after suffering injuries in a traffic collision in Rancho Cucamonga, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff Coroner’s Division.
On Oct. 8 at 11:28 p.m., the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department responded to Base Line Road and Ellena Way.
The driver, Matthew Clouston, a 28-year-old resident of Rancho Cucamonga, was treated at Arrowhead Regional Medical Center, but he was pronounced deceased on Oct. 11 at 9:51 a.m.
No additional information was immediately available.
The Sheriff’s Department was investigating the incident.
