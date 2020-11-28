A man died and four children were injured in a two-vehicle collision in San Bernardino, and a suspect has been arrested in connection with the case, according to the San Bernardino Police Department.
On Nov. 27 at about 11:47 p.m., Brandon Jaquez-Perez, a 23-year-old resident of Bloomington, was driving a Ford Mustang west on Kendall Drive at a high rate of speed approaching the intersection with University Parkway, police said.
At that time, a Toyota Camry occupied by a 31-year-old man and four children was in the intersection. Jaquez-Perez then allegedly drove into the intersection against a red signal and broadsided the Camry, causing it to ignite.
As a result of the collision, the driver of the Camry, a resident of Bakersfield, was killed. Two of the children in the Camry suffered life-threatening injuries. The third child sustained severe injuries, and the fourth child sustained moderate injuries. All four children were transported to area hospitals for medical treatment.
Speed and alcohol appear to be factors in this collision, police said. Jaquez-Perez was arrested on a charge of gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated.
The collision is still under investigation and anyone with additional information is asked to contact Detective Dan Acosta or Sergeant Jeff Harvey at (909) 384-5792.
