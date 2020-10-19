A man died and four other persons (including two children) were injured in a head-on traffic collision in San Bernardino on Oct. 16, according to the San Bernardino Police Department.
At about 4:02 p.m., Luis Angel Gonzales, 21, was westbound on Highland Avenue in a black Scion FRS, possibly racing a second unidentified vehicle at a high rate of speed, police said.
At the same time, Beverly Robertson, 26, was driving a Nissan Sentra eastbound on Highland at a moderate speed, with one adult male passenger (Alexander Barrientos, 25) and two juvenile passengers (ages 5 and 1) inside her car.
Gonzales passed westbound traffic in the eastbound lanes and drove through the intersection of Highland and Macy Street on the wrong side of the roadway, striking the Nissan head-on, police said. The Nissan then struck a third vehicle that was also eastbound on Highland.
As a result of the collision, Barrientos suffered critical injuries. Paramedics responded to provide medical attention; however, Barrientos succumbed to his injuries at the scene.
Gonzales, Robertson, and the two juvenile passengers in the Nissan suffered non-life-threatening injuries and were transported to area hospitals for medical treatment. No one in the third vehicle was injured.
Speed was a factor in this collision for Gonzales, who was arrested on a charge of vehicular manslaughter.
