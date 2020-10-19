A man died in a head-on traffic collision in San Bernardino on Oct. 16, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff Coroner's Division.
The incident took place at about 4:02 p.m. on Highland Avenue west of Macy Street.
Alexander Barrientos, a 26-year-old resident of San Bernardino, was the right front passenger in a 2016 Nissan Sentra that was struck head-on by a two-door sports coupe, which reportedly veered into the opposing traffic lanes, the Coroner's Division said.
Paramedics with the San Bernardino County Fire Department pronounced Barrientos deceased at the scene.
The San Bernardino Police Department Major Accident Investigation Team was investigating the incident.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.