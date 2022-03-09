A man died in a hit-and-run traffic collision in San Bernardino on March 8, according to the San Bernardino Police Department.
At about 10:05 p.m., a red Dodge Challenger was traveling northbound at a high rate of speed on S. Pepper Avenue in the No. 1 lane. A maroon Toyota Corolla was also being driven northbound in the No. 1 lane by Martin Villegas, a 57-year-old San Bernardino resident.
The Dodge Challenger struck the rear of the Toyota Corolla, causing the Toyota to collide into a streetlight. The Dodge
came to rest facing northbound on S. Pepper Avenue in the No. 2 lane of travel. The unidentified driver of the Dodge fled the location on foot and was not located.
Villegas sustained critical injuries due to this collision. He was transported to a local hospital by Emergency Medical Services, but he succumbed to his injuries.
Excessive speed was a factor in this collision. It is unknown if drugs or alcohol were also factors.
The incident is currently being investigated, and anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Dan Acosta or Sergeant Jeff Harvey at (909) 384-5792.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.