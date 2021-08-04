A man died in an industrial accident in Ontario on Aug. 3, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff Coroner's Division.
At 9:12 a.m., the Ontario Fire and Police departments responded to the 1600 block of S. Cucamonga Avenue.
The man, whose name was withheld pending identification and notification of next of kin, was pronounced deceased at the scene at 9:18 a.m.
No additional information was immediately available.
