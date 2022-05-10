A man died in a traffic collision in Colton on May 6, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff Coroner's Division.
At 4:25 p.m., a two-vehicle collision was reported at the intersection of La Cadena Drive and De Berry Street.
The driver of a pick-up, Bert Gallardo Rodriguez, a 58-year-old resident of Colton, was pronounced deceased at the scene.
No additional information was immediately available.
The collision is under investigation by the Colton Police Department.
