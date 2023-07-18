A man died in a traffic collision in Ontario on July 15, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff Coroner’s Division.
At about 3:42 p.m., officers from the Ontario Police Department responded to the area of Walker Avenue south of Schaefer Avenue.
A passenger, 43-year-old Jose Alberto Garcia Corrales, a resident of Chino, was transported to Kaiser Foundation Hospital Ontario, where he was pronounced deceased.
The Ontario P.D. was investigating the incident.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.