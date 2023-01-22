A man died in a traffic collision in Rialto on Jan. 20, according to the Rialto Police Department.
The incident occurred at 3:03 a.m. in the 300 block of West Slover Avenue and involved a grey Nissan Sentra and a semi-truck pulling two trailers.
Officers arrived on scene at 3:09 a.m. to discover both vehicles blocking the roadway and the driver of the Nissan, Jose Escobedo, a 26-year-iold Bloomington resident, trapped in his vehicle suffering from significant injuries.
Rialto Fire Department personnel arrived minutes later and attempted to administer life saving measures; however, Escobedo succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced deceased at the scene. Escobedo was found to be the sole occupant of the Nissan, while the driver and sole occupant of the semi-truck, Jose Cordero, a 31-year-old Palmdale resident, was uninjured as a result of the collision.
Initial investigation results indicate Escobedo was in the number two eastbound lane of Slover approaching Willow Avenue. Cordero left an adjacent logistics yard and was driving north on Willow toward the Interstate 10 freeway. Cordero made a left turn to proceed westbound on Slover when Escobedo’s vehicle collided with the rear portion of Cordero’s second trailer. Alcohol does not appear to be a factor in this collision; however, physical evidence at the scene indicates Escobedo may have been traveling at an excessive speed prior to the incident, the Rialto P.D. said.
Anyone who may have information about this incident is urged to contact Traffic Sergeant Dan Smith at (909) 644-6025. Witnesses can also anonymously report information through WeTip at (800) 782-7463, reference case #932300709.
