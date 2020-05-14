A man died in a traffic collision in Rialto on May 12, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff Coroner's Division.
At about 6:20 p.m., 28-year-old Carlos Montes of San Bernardino was driving his Nissan Frontier pickup southbound on Riverside Avenue south of Agua Mansa Road. The Nissan failed to stop in time and struck the trailer of a semi-tractor combination, the Coroner's Division said.
Montes was pronounced deceased at the scene at 6:41 p.m.
The Rialto Police Department is investigating the collision.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.