A man died in a traffic collision in Rialto on Feb. 12, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff Coroner's Division.
At 1:02 a.m., officers with the Rialto Police Department responded to the intersection of N. Sycamore Avenue at E. San Bernardino Avenue.
The driver, Miguel Antolino Aguilar, 25, a resident of Riverside, was pronounced deceased on scene at 1:14 a.m.
The Rialto P.D. was investigating the incident.
