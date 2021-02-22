A man died in a traffic collision in San Bernardino on Feb. 21, according to the California Highway Patrol.
At about 7:48 p.m., Erick Favela, 23, of San Bernardino was driving a 2013 Jeep Wrangler on Del Rosa Avenue northbound, at a
complete stop, yielding to southbound traffic with the intent to turn left.
An unidentified driver, a 25-year-old San Bernardino man, was driving a 2000 Toyota Camry on Del Rosa southbound, south of Flores Drive, at an unknown speed.
For reasons still under investigation, the unidentified man allowed the Toyota to enter the northbound lane and collided head on with the Jeep.
As a result of the collision, the unidentified driver was transported to a local hospital with major injuries. He later succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced deceased at the hospital by medical personnel.
The collision is still under investigation. Anyone with information regarding this collision is encouraged to contact Officer A. Reyes at the San Bernardino CHP Office at (909) 383-4247.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.