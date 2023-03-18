A man died in a traffic collision in San Bernardino on March 15, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff Coroner’s Division.
At 7:44 p.m., officers from the San Bernardino Police Department responded to a multiple vehicle collision in the 8200 block of Alabama Street.
A passenger, 65-year-old Ronald Anton Dieffenbacher of Highland, was transported to Loma Linda University Medical Center and pronounced deceased in the emergency department at 8:32 p.m.
The San Bernardino P.D. was investigating the incident.
